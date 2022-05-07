Expect more I-35 closures in Waco with a few new openings

New northbound lanes will open to take on traffic from closed lanes.

WACO, Texas — More closures on Interstate 35 are headed your way, but not without some new openings.

The Texas Department of Transportation says closures will occur nightly and daily from US 84 to 18th Street, including cross streets and U-turns, southbound entrance and exit ramps, and all southbound I-35 main lanes.

U-turns will close in the early afternoons while entrance and exit ramps will close in the evenings. Southbound main lanes will close starting at 7 p.m.

The reason for this is because TxDOT plans to hang overhead signage in several locations along the southbound I-35 main lanes. TxDOT will also be putting permanent striping work on the southbound main lanes from Forest Street to 18th Street, Tuesday, July 5 to Friday, July 8.

TxDOT recommends avoiding the area by using Loop 340 to go around Waco or finding alternate routes.

In order to keep the flow of traffic steady, traffic on the southbound frontage road will be directed onto the main lanes near North Loop 340, right before exit 377.

Jake Smith, the Department of Transportation Officer said this is a project that is coming along well.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as construction is ongoing, and we certainly are making significant progress," Smith said. "We do appreciate the understanding that this construction is necessary to improve capacity and safety within the project limits, and improve Downtown Waco."

The ongoing construction is part of a project that started in 2019, in hopes to make I-35 safer. It is expected to be complete by the beginning of next year.

You can find up to date information on road openings and closures on the TxDot Twitter or by clicking this link.