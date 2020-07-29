Explosion reported at Mont Belvieu industrial facility

The explosion was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at a natural gas facility on West Winfree, according to authorities.

Authorities said the explosion happened about 4:45 p.m. at the Lone Star NGL (natural gas liquids) facility on West Winfree Street, which is about 30 miles east of Houston.

Highway 146 was closed from FM 1942 to FM 565 while crews responded to the scene.

The Mont Belvieu Fire Department was working with other first responders.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when more information becomes available.