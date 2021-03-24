Fairfield ISD says 'odor present' on parts of elementary campus; officials investigating

The elementary students were moved to the gym, cafeteria and playground as officials look into the odor.

FAIRFIELD, Texas — Fairfield ISD said its elementary students were moved to the gym, cafeteria and playground for the rest of the day due to an "odor present" on parts of the elementary campus.

The situation is being checked out by school administrators and local officials, the district said in a Facebook post.

Parents can pick students up if they would like, but it is not required, the district added. Students can be picked up in the bus look.