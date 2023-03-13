Fairfield Lake State Park temporarily reopens, free day-use-only visitation

The park had closed on Feb. 28 in order to prepare for decommissioning.

FAIRFIELD, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has announced its decision to reopen Fairfield Lake State Park beginning Tuesday, March 14.

The park will be open for free day-use-only visitation with no overnight stays and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations available.

TPWD had previously closed the park on Feb. 28 after receiving a 120 days notice to leave the property on Feb. 13. The notice was given as part of a contract with a potential buyer of the land.

The decommissioning was already underway, but public outcry led the House Committee on Culture, Recreation & Tourism to make the decision to reopen the park temporarily.

TPWD State Parks Director Rodney Franklin stated, "Since closing the park in February, we have heard an outpouring from Texans who would love to visit their park."

"While we still stand committed to reaching a compromise that would save Fairfield Lake State Park for future use, our team will be working hard to keep this gem as accessible as possible for as long as possible," Franklin added.

TPWD officials want to work with Vistra, the group that contracted the potential buyer, to keep the park alive and well. Plans to develop and build million-dollar homes and a golf course are in the works, so communication between the two is important right now.

TPWS Chairman Arch "Beaver" Aplin III stated, "I look forward to continuing my conversation with Vistra and Todd Interests to preserve both the park and Fairfield Lake for future enjoyment, but for now I applaud our TPWD staff for their dedication, creativity and flexibility in keeping the gate open. Many Texans will benefit from the continued use of this cherished resource."

