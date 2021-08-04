Falcon Flight soars into Temple this weekend

Spectators can watch the Texas-based formation flying team as they fly in and out of Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas-based formation flying team, Falcon Flight, will soar into Temple this weekend.

More than 60 aircraft will be flying in at the Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport starting Friday morning.

Flights will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and all-day Saturday. Then, a mass formation flight will start at 10 a.m. Sunday and cover all of Temple.

Spectators can watch Falcon Flight land and take off at the airport terminal parking lot.

“We are honored to work with this great organization, and happy that they picked our airport to conduct their formation flight clinic,” Airport Director Sean Parker said. “There will be more than 60 folks renting cars, sleeping in hotels and eating in our restaurants for three days. It’s a great sign that life is getting back to normal, while still adhering to social distancing and following CDC guidelines.”

Falcon Flight was founded in the early 90s. Team members fly experimental category RV aircraft constructed from kits from Van's Aircraft in Oregon. (Most of Falcon Flight pilots built their own airplane.)

For more information about Falcon Flight, visit falconflight.aero.