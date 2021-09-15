Fall Music Series kicks off Friday in Downtown Temple

Temple Small Business Coalition encourages patrons to bring lawn chairs and empty stomachs.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Downtown Temple Music Series will kick off its first show in Downtown Temple on Friday, Sept. 17, according to the Temple Small Business Coalition's Facebook.

Texas country singer, Jayme Wade, is the first headliner of the series, according to TSBC. He is described as having a "classic style" and "amazing set list".

"We are excited to partner with local businesses to bring local music to Downtown Temple," said TSBC.

TSBC encourages patrons to bring lawn chairs and empty stomachs.