Fallen Heroes 5K honoring those who died in the line of duty

Those looking to participate can register online through May 1.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting the Fallen Heroes 5K to honor those who died in the line of duty on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m.

The run will be held at the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail located at 8001 Pyrite Drive in Killeen.

The entry fee for the race is $25 through May 1, but it will increase after that date. You can register by visiting KilleenTexas.gov/Centex.

The Fallen Heroes 5K is a part of the Cen-Tex Race series, a 21-race series that includes nine other runs in Killeen.

At the end of the the race, points will be awarded to the top finishers in each age group. At the conclusion of all 21 races, awards will be given to winners based on the series point system.

For more information on this race, visit here.