Falls County issues burn ban

The order does not prohibit the sale or use of fireworks, however.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published on June 27, 2022.

The Falls County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban on Monday that will last until July 11.

According to the ban, outdoor burning activities are not allowed unless it's for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting crops and burns prescribed by a burn manager. The Falls County Sheriff's Office, however, must be notified beforehand.

The order does not prohibit the sale or use of fireworks, however.

Those who violate the burn ban could be charged with a misdemeanor that's publishable by a fine of up to $500.

Why the county issued the burn ban wasn't explained in the order, however, several surrounding counties have issued similar bans in response to drought conditions.