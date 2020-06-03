MARLIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from when the city first began investigating the missing funds.

The city of Marlin was ordered Friday to turn over the results gathered so far of an audit of the city's finances to the Falls County district attorney.

An attorney for the city along with an attorney for City Manager Cedric Davis argued against turning it over, saying the findings could be found online.

District Attorney Jody Gilliam said she needed to see it now in order to determine if criminal charges would be needed.

The judge gave the city until 4:30 p.m. to turn over the findings but they had already done it by noon.

The city and the FBI have been investigating the disappearance of hundreds of thousands of dollars in city funds since last year.

Davis said in November a forensic auditor found accounts being opened and closed and voided checks dating back to 2017 in the name of a city manager who had been fired in 2018.

Davis said they weren't sure exactly how much money was embezzled, but it could range from $100,000 to more than $1 million.

