Falls County included in Gov. Abbott's expanded disaster declaration

The ice storm in late January caused widespread damages to power lines, houses, cars and much more.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — As damages from January's ice storm continue to be repaired, Governor Greg Abbott has elected to expand the disaster declaration issued on Feb. 4 to include Falls County on Monday, Feb. 20.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has been working to go out and report any damages related to the ice storm, so that all of the affected areas can receive the support that they need.

Gov. Abbott believes expanding the declaration will help expedite the recovery process for these counties.

"The addition of these counties to our disaster declaration will ensure Texas communities have all resources available to them as they continue to recover from this storm," said Gov. Abbott.

"I thank TDEM and our emergency response partners for working to meet the needs of Texans during this recovery process," Gov. Abbott adds.

The declaration expansion also included the following counties:

Anderson

Bastrop

Blanco

Burleson

Burnet

Caldwell

Delta

Hopkins

Hunt

Kendall

Lamar

Lee

Leon

Red River

Robertson

Shelby

The disaster declaration could possibly be expanded to even more counties as surveying continues across Texas.

For more information on this declaration, visit here.