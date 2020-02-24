RIESEL, Texas —

The City of Riesel held a special recognition ceremony to honor Falls County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Correa on Feb. 11.

Correa was on the scene of the accident that critically injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow and killed Falls County Deputy Matt Jones on Oct. 11.

According to the City of Riesel’s Facebook page, without Correa's immediate life-saving response, Chief Krumnow may not have survived.

Riesel Mayor Kevin Hogg presented a crystal service award to Correa that said, “Honoring your service, Falls County Deputy Sheriff Eric Correa.”

The Facebook post said the award is, “In recognition of your outstanding efforts on October 11, 2019, in which you used your experience and training to save the life of Riesel Police Chief, Danny Krumnow. We commend you for exhibiting exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness, and presence of mind, regardless of your own personal safety.”

The City of Riesel expressed its gratitude for Correa’s service and dedication.

Hogg also presented a memorial plaque to the Falls County Sheriff's Department in memory of fallen deputy, Matt Jones. Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman accepted the plaque on behalf of Falls County.

The plaque had Jones’ picture and said, “In Memory of Falls County Sheriff Deputy Matt Jones, end of watch 10/11/19.”

