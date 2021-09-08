Falls County woman raising money through baked goods for family of teen killed by vehicle during morning run

Mindy Hamilton will be taking baking orders and donations that will be given to Fikes family.

MARLIN, Texas — The tragic death of 15-year old Bryce Fikes on Monday morning has reverberated throughout Central Texas and in the heart and soul of Mindy Hamilton, a school teacher in Riesel.

"My heart fell to the floor and I started praying," Hamilton said. "We as teachers came together and said prayers, it's been hard."

Hamilton said she hasn't been able to stop thinking about the Fikes family even though she has never met them. She said it's all she could think about as she got ready to sleep, especially the phone call that changed their lives forever.

"I feel for the Mom," Hamilton said, tears running down her face. "All I could think about was that family getting that phone call and how your heart just drops and you just don't know what to do."

Hamilton, an avid baker, said she felt compelled to do something and decided to post on Facebook Monday night her intention to bake as much as she can from her kitchen for donations that will go to the Fikes family.

"I am going to start [Tuesday night] and bake until nobody needs anything, I guess," Hamilton said. "I am just going to put it out on Facebook and find a way to meet these people."

Hamilton said she is taking special requests and if you have one you can send her a message on her Facebook page.