False rumors: No active shooter after brief lockdown at Richland Mall, police say

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department released a statement via Facebook clearing up rumors about an active shooter situation after a brief lockdown at Richland Mall on Sunday.

According to the statement, police were sent to area around 4:38 p.m. because of a disturbance where a victim said they were confronted by someone who had a gun.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and Richland Mall went on a brief lockdown as a precaution. Police said the mall re-opened after it was known that the suspect was no longer on mall property.

No injuries were reported and there was never an active shooter threat, said police.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.