About 100 people gathered at Waco's Heritage Square for one of 600 "Families belong together" rallies held across the country.

Milllions participated in the rallies to voice their concerns on the immigration crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We need clearer immigration reform that leads to citizenship because everything, DACA, the Muslim ban, this is all ways to separate families," Maria Delgado said. "I feel it personally."

Delgado organized Saturday's rally in Waco.

She said she's the daughter of immigrants, but her parents moved at a time when immigrants didn't need to be scared.

"I don't want my grandchildren and other people's children, period, to be afraid," Delgado said.

On June 20, President Trump issued an executive order halting the separation of immigrant families at the border.

According to NBC News on Saturday, about 2,000 children remain separated from their families.

