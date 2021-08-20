Families sue Killeen nightclub, street racing association citing dangers to the public

The lawsuit claims Club Tabu is used as a starting point for street races that have led to serious crashes and injuries.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a street racing incident that took place in Dallas.

Three families filed a lawsuit Friday against a Killeen nightclub, a street racing association and two others citing the dangers of street racing they say takes place in the city.

Joanna Fuentes, Robert Adrian Garza Sr. and Ashley Rodriguez, all of whom are suing on behalf of minors, accuse CTX Racing, Victor Quinones, Kapua Camacho and Club Tabu of organizing the races that take place at night.

"The sole purpose of these street racing clubs is to break laws and harm individuals and families traveling down Killeen’s streets," a news release states.

Club Tabu's parking lot, now called Starlite Station, is used as a meeting place for the race participants and the starting line, according to the lawsuit.

"The families hope that the lawsuit will act to protect the Killeen community in the future from the harm and suffering they are enduring because of the actions of these reckless defendants," the news release states.

Killeen police arrested two people in March, 2020 for taking part in a street race that ended in a crash that sent two adults and five children in a separate vehicle to the hospital.