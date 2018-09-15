TEMPLE, TX -- — Families in central Texas used their creative skills to honor of those who are fighting cancer.

They painted rocks at Baylor Scott and White McLane's Children's medical center. Each family member was asked to donate five dollars at the door. All proceeds are going to the McLane Children's Pediatric Oncology/Hematology clinic. The event was put on by two mothers whose children are cancer patients at the hospital.

“It was just a no brainer for us to try to give back to the clinic,” said Co-event organizer Vivian Cook. “They have been a huge instrumental part of our lives for the last five or six years, and it was just something that we really wanted to do to give back, and to show how much we appreciate everything they have done for us.”

The rocks that were made by the kids will be placed in the healing garden at the children’s hospital. This is the fourth year families have raised money for the clinic.

