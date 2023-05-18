Family Aquatic Center opens for Memorial Day weekend in Killeen

The center will officially open for the summer shortly after Memorial Day weekend.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced that the Family Aquatics Center will open for Memorial Day weekend beginning Friday, May 26.

The center will be open through Monday, May 29, so there will be plenty of time for the whole family to come join in on the fun and cool off.

During Memorial Day weekend the center will be open during the following hours:

Friday - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Monday - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Following Memorial Day weekend, the Aquatic Center will close again until Tuesday, June 6, when it reopens for the summer.

In addition to the Family Aquatic Center reopening, the Junior Service League of Killeen Spray Pad at Long Branch Park will also be open on Friday, May 26 at 8:30 a.m.

For detailed pricing information and summer hours, please visit here.