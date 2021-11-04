Family, community celebrates WWII veteran's 100th birthday with 100-vehicle parade in Frisco

Burnett “Burnie” Sutter is the proud grandfather of three and the great-grandfather of eight.

FRISCO, Texas — A remarkable life was honored in today in Frisco.

Burnett “Burnie” Sutter, born on April 7, 1921, was celebrated outside Saddlebrook memory care with a 100-vehicle parade in honor of his 100th birthday.

Sutter, a WWII veteran, helped liberate the Flossenburg Concentration Camp.

He’s now the proud grandfather of three and the great-grandfather of eight.

His family said his memories are now fading, but his daughter said days like this keep his memory and sacrifices to his country alive.