Fire badly damaged a mobile home in Bruceville-Eddy Wednesday but the family inside got out safely, according to the Bruceville-Eddy Assistant Fire Chief.

The fire started in the back of the home at 125 Crescent Creek some time after 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

The mobile home was too badly damaged for the family to return, according to the Assistant Fire Chief.

