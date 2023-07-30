'She was mama's best friend': Family of four-year-old police say drowned in pool raising money for funeral

Police said the 4-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in her family's above-ground pool Wednesday evening in a far-southwest-side neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of the 4-year-old girl SAPD said drowned in a pool Wednesday night on the Southwest side is raising money to pay for the funeral.

The family held a plate sale Sunday afternoon at their family business, Little Fish Factory.

Across the restaurant’s counter were photos of Jazida Hernandez Cervera.

“We’re trying to stay strong, for her,” Cassandra Cervera said.

Cassandra and Terri Cervera are Jazida’s aunts. They said Jazida’s mother was at work Wednesday night when she got a call that her daughter had gone missing.

“She has to work, she’s a single mom with two children,” Terri Cervera said. “She’d rather die than her own daughter.”

San Antonio Police said the family, who was watching the four-year-old in a backyard, called them around 8 p.m. that night. Police said the family told them Jazida had only been missing for 30 minutes before they called.

Once police got to the home off Ocean Gate, they found her face down in an above the ground pool. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

“She was mama’s best friend,” Cassandra Cervera said. “Mama loved her very much took care of her very much.”

The family is now focused on planning and paying for a funeral. Along with the plate sale, they set up a GoFundMe.

“She’s going to need the prayers for many many years to come, that’s her only daughter,” Terri Cervera said.