KILLEEN, Texas — Dozens gathered Friday to mourn the loss of a 28-year-old real estate agent whose body was found in rural Bell County Thursday after he was reported missing Sunday.

About 50 of Christopher Lee’s friends, family and coworkers came together dressed in green-- his favorite color-- to say goodbye to a man they all loved. Those who attended the ceremony celebrated his life with a candlelight vigil that included music, prayer and stories shared by those who knew Lee best.

Everyone lit candles to honor Lee. His mother closed the ceremony with a poem.

Those who knew Lee, described him as a funny and caring person with a larger than life personality. One of Lee’s roommates, George Smith, broke down in tears as he shared how hard it’s been without his best friend.

“It’s really quiet in the house right now, I do know that much. In the down times it’s been hard just knowing that his room is right there and that he’s just not in the house right now,” Smith said.

Smith said he plans to keep Lee’s loving legacy alive.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

