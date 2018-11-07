harker heights — It’s been two years since a Harker Heights woman was murdered by her boyfriend.

Angelica Santiago’s friends and family gathered Tuesday evening at Carl Levin Park to remember her life.

Her loved ones, wearing her favorite color red – released balloons with messages of love and sorrow at the park.

Those who knew Angelica said she was a social butterfly who could spark up a conversation with anyone.

Her mother, Carmen said she loves her daughter and shares her memories to keep her legacy alive.

"It's just a good day for us to all come together and tell stories we hadn't heard before. Just to talk about her. Some people want to cry. They can, if not they don't. You know we laugh. We just try to enjoy it and try to enjoy her," she said.

Santiago said she’s taking care of Angelica’s young son and thanks the community for their condolences and support.

