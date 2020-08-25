Family Health Center in Waco encouraging parents to get kids' vaccines up-to-date

WACO, Texas — The Family Health Center in Waco is reminding parents of getting kids' vaccines up-to-date.



The coronavirus pandemic caused a drop in routine childhood vaccinations as a result of families staying home, according to a CDC report in May.



"Vaccines are targeted to prevent diseases and so the vaccine series that kids get have eliminated a lot of the childhood illnesses that have plagued generations in the past," Dr. Zach Sartor said, with the Family Health Center.



Those diseases include Chickenpox, Hepatitis, the Flu, Polio, and several others.



"The worry is that people don't come in and they don't get vaccines and don't get other routine care that they need and then the down stream consequences, worsening of disease, or even an occurrence of things we could have prevented," Dr. Sartor said.



The CDC website has a recommended immunization schedule for kids and teens, but Dr. Sartor doesn't want parents to forget their routine check-ups. He said parents shouldn't sacrifice in the short-term, the well-being of their children, because it could result in long-term consequences.



"We definitely want to still encourage people to check with their doctors and make sure they're getting all the routine care and routine visits that they need and don't push the pause button because of the pandemic," Dr. Sartor said.