BURNET, Texas — The Fidler family is holding a fundraiser this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help Corden Fidler as he continues his recovery from injuries he suffered during a shooting on Dec. 20, 2018.

Corden's Cause fundraiser will be held at Burnet Community Center at 401 East Jackson Street in Burnet, and for a $10 donation you'll get a plate of barbecue.

There will be a raffle, auction, live music, fire truck display, bouncy house, snow cones, T-shirts and more at the fundraiser.

On the day of the shooting, Shelly Splittgerber, Corden Fidler's mom, and Sherry Gray were killed in the shooting, the Temple Police Department said. The shooter, who was Corden Fidler's step-father, shot and killed himself before police could confront him, the department said.

Corden Fidler was in critical condition after the shooting and taken to Scott and White Children's Hospital.

After Christmas, Corden's step-mother announced his condition had improved, saying he was finally "starting to look like himself again."