HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire Thursday afternoon destroyed a family's home in Harker Heights, according to one of the people who lived there.

The Harker Heights Fire Department said the fire started around 3:45 p.m. in a home at 2099 Tonkawa Trl. When firefighters arrived the fire had spread throughout the home.

The family was outside the home and no one was injured. A dog was in the home but firefighters managed to rescue it before it was injured.

Sarah Magee, who lived in the home with her family, said they lost everything.

The Harker Heights Fire Department Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.

