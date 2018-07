KILLEEN, TX — Killeen police are searching for Hasson Lindsey Jr. who was last seen July 10.

Lindsey is 21 years old, 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 180 pounds. Family members said they believe he may be in some sort of danger.

Anyone with information about Lindsey's current or recent location is encouraged to contact the Killeen Police Department at 25-501-8830.

