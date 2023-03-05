Family of late WWII Veteran, survivor of Pearl Harbor attack honors him on 100th birthday

JC Alston passed away in 2021, but his memory and service lives on.

TROY, Texas — The family of U.S. Navy veteran JC Alston honored him on what would have been his 100th birthday on Wednesday, May 3 at his grave site in Troy.

Alston served on the U.S.S. California when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He witnessed the California sink during the attack, the battles that ensued and eventually the end of World War II.

Alston passed away on Oct. 20, 2021 at the age of 98 at home surrounded by his family.

Today, Alston's family paid his grave site a visit and planted 100 United States flags to symbolize his 100th birthday and to honor his legacy and service.

Alston's granddaughter Stacey Short said, "I want to make sure that everyone in the community remembers that we had a Pearl Harbor Survivor that lived with us and he was very special to many people in the community and we miss him and I just don't want him forgotten."

Alston is buried at the Roberts Cemetery in Troy.

