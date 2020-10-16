x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Local News

Family of man accused of capital murder speaks out for the first time

Marvin Guy is in the Bell County Jail on five felony charges totaling an over $4 million bond.
Credit: Niki Lattarulo

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police detective Charles Dinwiddie was killed on May 9, 2014, while serving a no-knock warrant for Marvin Guy on drug charges. Guy is accused of shooting and killing Dinwiddie and is currently in the Bell County Jail facing five felony charges, with a bail that totals more than $4 million.

Guy's family spoke out for the first time on Thursday after they were frustrated with how slow this case has moved. 

"With it being 6 years I need a new prosecutor to come in," Guy's younger brother Garett Galloway said. "And a change of venue this needs to be out of Bell County so he can have a fair trial."

Guy's family also decided to speak out after the Killeen Police Department announced changes to their no-knock warrant policy last week. The biggest change was that the Killeen PD will no longer serve no-knock warrants on drug cases.

The arrest warrant for Guy in 2014 was on drug charges. While Galloway thinks that is a start, it's not enough. 

"Innocent people get hit, law enforcement gets hit. It's just bad it's bad to have no-knock warrants," Galloway said.

The family plans to hold a protest on October 27, Guy's 56th birthday, outside the Bell County Jail in hopes of getting justice for Guy and bringing awareness to ending no-knock warrants.

At this time there is no official trial date set for Marvin Guy.

Also on KNCETV.com:

    

Related Articles