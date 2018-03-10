Belton — Wayne Rourke spent Tuesday making funeral arrangements for his son, a heartbreaking duty he never expected he'd have to carry out. It's been 2 weeks since Wayne Rourke's son was shot and killed and the wounds are still fresh.

"We cry everyday and I don't think the pain will ever end. It seems like a dream we can't wake up from," said Rourke.

Police say Michael Vanlandingham was shot twice in the head and then set on fire. Vanlandingham's burned body was found in a pile of trash on a rural road near Belton. Police believe the murder was drug related. According to an arrest affidavit, the suspects Owen Thomas Free and Dana Francis Walcott, killed Vanlandingham because they thought he was cooperating with police. Free and Walcott are now facing murder charges.

"I know they're cowards and I hope God takes care of them and makes them suffer for what they've done to my son," said Rourke.

Rourke says his son wasn't perfect, but that he was a loving person, a military man and would never hurt anyone.

"Michael loved to cook and work on cars. He would give his shirt off of his back for you and he was just loved everywhere," said Rourke.

The family is now focusing on the good memories and pursuing justice for their son, while turning to a higher power to help them heal.

"We just hope our son rests in peace, he's gone to heaven and we ask the Lord to please keep him safe," said Rourke.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the morning of October 11th at Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove at 10:00 am. Vanlandingham will then be laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

