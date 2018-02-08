Bell County — It's been nearly two years since Lyle Blanchard, a Navy veteran, was shot and killed by a Bell County Sheriff's Deputy during an attempted traffic stop in Harker Heights.

Members of Blanchard's family said they are still seeking justice. They've recently re-filed a lawsuit in the case hoping to hold the deputy accountable.

Bell County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Geers attempted pulling Blanchard over for suspected drunk driving on Aug. 30, 2016. Blanchard exited his car and appeared to reach to his pocket when Geers shot Blanchard multiple times.

Geers and others attempted medical assistance, but Blanchard died from his injuries. Police later confirmed Blanchard was unarmed.

Blanchard family attorney Robert Ranco spoke with Channel 6 about the traffic stop and lawsuit Wednesday afternoon.

"The video was really hard to watch for all of us-- certainly for the family," Ranco said. "He shouldn't have been killed. He should still be alive today."

The amended complaint accuses Geers of unconstitutional use of force, alleges the Bell County Sheriff's Office was negligent in training and or supervision and claims a Texas Ranger obtained a warrant under false pretenses to search Blanchard's house after he was dead.

"There was nothing in the house," Ranco said. "No weapons, no anti-police materials, no nothing. Nothing that they were searching for in an effort to besmirch Mr. Blanchard was found because he wasn't a bad guy."

Ranco said the family is still grieving the loss but won't stop their fight for justice. He said this is a step to enable the family to honor their loved one and heal.

"If there's one thing I've learned from getting to know the Blanchard family it's that they believe in justice, and they believe in America," Ranco said. "That's why they're pursuing this because they know that this is wrong and they know that somebody needs to be held accountable."

