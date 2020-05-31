BELTON, Texas — The morning of May 30, more than 60 family members and friends of Guillen gathered at Miller Springs Park in Belton to hold a search party, and cover as much ground as possible.

"I am hoping we can cross a big area off the map," Mayra Guillen, Vanessa's older sister, said. "It's a huge area we need to search."

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood, investigators said.

The 20-year-old was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment and her belongings were later found in the armory room that she was working in earlier that day.

It has been more than a month since Guillen went missing, but her family has not lost hope in finding answers.

"I feel that she is still with all of us, and that hopefully someone confesses," Mayra said. "Or we can somehow find her ourselves before the authorities because its been over a month we need to keep pushing."

Members of the search party split up into small groups, some searching areas of Miller Springs and some heading to Copperas Cove to search Olgetree Gap Preserve.

While they have not had anyone come forward with information her family wants everyone to know they will not hold back.

"We aren't going to stay quiet," Mayra said. "For as long as this goes on we are going to keep it going."

This is the tenth search party Mayra has conducted and the Army is offering a $15,000 reward for any information regarding Guillen's whereabouts.

