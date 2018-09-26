HILLBORO, Texas — Family members of a woman who was shot to death at an apartment complex in Hilsboro said they won't give up until they see their day in court.

Deonshira Slider, 27, was gunned down on Feb. 23 in the parking lot at the Crestridge Apartments in Hillsboro where she lived. Police said Slider was on her way to her mother's house for breakfast when she was shot in front of her 4-year-old son while inside her car.

Seven months after her death, Slider's family said they don’t have any answers or updates from the police about where the investigation is going.

Slider’s cousin, Tomeka Womack, spoke to Channel 6 Wednesday. She said the family believes that a woman killed Slider because Slider was dating the woman's estranged husband.

Hillsboro Crime Stoppers raised the reward in March to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Slider's death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Hillsboro Crime Stoppers at 254-580-9120 or Detective Orozco at 254-582-8406.

