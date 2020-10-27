Family waits for ID after human remains found in car of missing Fort Worth woman

Carolyn Riggins went missing in July after leaving Watauga Road Bingo Hall. Now, police have found the missing woman’s car with a body inside.

For four months, the family of Carolyn Riggins has wanted to bring her home.

Now, they may be close to finding answers after the missing woman's car was found with human remains inside. Authorities haven't identified the body.

Riggins went missing after winning money on July 11 at the Watauga Road Bingo Hall.

This week, hunters found Riggins' 2002 Lincoln Town Car in a wooded area in Cooke County, about an hour north of Fort Worth. They reported it to the sheriff's office, Fort Worth police said.

“Now we have another slew of questions," said Riggins' sister, Kimberly Haynes. "‘What happened?’ And I think those are the hardest questions."

The family doesn’t want to speculate about who may be inside or what may have happened while they wait for official identification and cause of death from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The vehicle is under the custody of Cooke County Sheriff’s Office,” Haynes said. “And to this point, there hasn’t been much more communication than that.”

Riggins is a mother of three and the oldest of eight. Her family said she had won money at the bingo hall the evening she disappeared.

“Bingo is my sister’s pastime. Like if anybody asked where Carolyn was and she was at bingo, we’d say she was at work,” Haynes said. “She loved it so much. That was her thing.”

The family hopes for clarity about what happened to Riggins while they wait to know if she has been found.