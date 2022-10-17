Fire leaves one family without a home in Killeen

When crews with the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found a single-family home engulfed in flames. The fire was also threatening three other nearby buildings.

KILLEEN, Texas — One family is without a home Monday following a fire in Killeen.

The fire reportedly happened in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4:19 a.m., the City of Killeen said on its website.

When crews with the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found a single-family home engulfed in flames. The fire was also threatening three other nearby buildings, the city said.

Firefighters had to fight the flames from Vermont Street and were able to put it out.

One building to the rear of the home was significantly damaged, but were vacant and abandoned. Another building's electrical meter was damaged from the heat, the city added.

"The building official will determine if that structure is able to remain," the city said.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working now with the American Red Cross to assist the displaced family in that home.