Farm in Holland takes in disabled lamb named Moses

HOLLAND, Texas — Teresa Anderson took in a disabled lamb named Moses, who she said has a heart of gold at just 9 weeks old in March at Slice of Heaven Educational Farm in Holland.

"Sweet Moses came to us after the ice storm," Anderson said. "I got a phone call that he was born crippled, the mother rejected him and that they had been bottle feeding him but didn't know what to do with him because they couldn't just put him back out with the herd because he would be killed and rejected."

Moses was unable to use his front legs and now at four months, he's made some progress thanks to two volunteers.

Dr. Carole White a mobile animal vet said Moses touched her heart.

"It looks like a horrible horrible case of rickets, which is where they don't get enough calcium phosphorus in their diet and then their little legs are misshapen," Dr. White said.

She visits every week to give him the injections he needs at no cost.

"He just had such a good can-do spirit and I said I can't just put him down," White said.

Then there's Kris Guyton who massages his legs every day after she feeds her goat Elliott, who she said is Moses' best friend.

"My heart just melted and you know he comes up to you on his little elbows but with this look in his eyes like hey look at me I just want love," Guyton said.

At Slice of Heaven Educational Farm they host school field trips, and Anderson, the owner, said Moses comforts students, especially children with disabilities.

"I think it really makes a connection and those kids can say hey I'm different but that doesn't mean that I can't be loved and I can't have friends just like anybody else," Guyton said.

Unfortunately the treatment and massages won't be enough. Eventually Moses will need surgery or a wheelchair. So their hope is to get enough funds to help him.

"Our hope for Moses is that we can somehow find the money or sponsorship to straighten out his legs and find him an orthopedic surgeon, possibly if that's needed or find the funds to get a wheelchair for him so he can maneuver and stay here," Anderson said.

They all believe Moses has a purpose at the farm.

