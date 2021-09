Police said the woman's car rolled down an embankment after she hit a curb.

WACO, Texas — A Waco woman died Friday night after she was thrown from her vehicle during a crash near the 300 block of Herring Ave, according to Waco police.

Police said Kieona Nowlin, 35, struck a curb, over corrected, then went over the curb and slid down an embankment, flipping the vehicle twice.

CPR was performed on the woman by Waco Fire Department and Emergency Medical personnel. She later died at the hospital.