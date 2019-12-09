A fatal crash on Hwy. 95 left a Bartlett man dead early Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 33-year-old David Jones was driving a Ford passenger car southbound on the highway when his car crossed into the northbound lane just north of Bartlett.

While the car was in the wrong lane, an oncoming semi-truck swerved to the left to try to avoid the vehicle, DPS officials said. The Ford crashed into the semi while trying to return to the southbound lane.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were taken to Baylor Scott and White to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS is investigating the crash.

