Police: Fatal crash in Killeen leaves motorcyclist dead, one injured

Killeen police identified the victim as 29-year-old Landis Watson.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 29-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Killeen last night, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at Cody Poe Road and Armadillo Street just after 7:30 p.m. on April 24. An investigation into the incident found that a black motorcycle traveling southbound in the 2600 block of Cody Poe Road struck a sedan that was entering the roadway from a residence, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Landis Watson, was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace, police said. Meanwhile, police said the driver of the sedan was taken to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition.