Police: Fatal crash in Killeen leaves motorcyclist dead, one injured

KILLEEN, Texas — A 29-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Killeen last night, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Police responded to the scene at Cody Poe Road and Armadillo Street just after 7:30 p.m. on April 24. An investigation into the incident found that a black motorcycle traveling southbound in the 2600 block of Cody Poe Road struck a sedan that was entering the roadway from a residence, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Landis Watson, was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace, police said. Meanwhile, police said the driver of the sedan was taken to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.