Fatal crash near Killeen leaves two dead

The crash happened when a van failed to yield and was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of SH 195 and FM 2484, police say.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Killeen Department is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead June 20.

The driver of the Toyota, Amanda Dawn Dixon Williams, 40, and passenger Katie Marie Burch, 15, died yesterday afternoon as a result of the crash at the intersection of Highway 195 and FM 2484.

Killeen officers were dispatched to the intersection at approximately 3:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a crash between a black Dodge Ram truck and a tan Toyota Sienna van.

A preliminary investigation found that the Toyota had stopped at a stop sign facing westbound on FM 2484, attempting to turn left onto Highway 195. The Dodge was traveling northbound on SH 195 in the inside lane approaching the intersection when the driver of the Toyota failed to yield right-of-way to the Dodge and entered the intersection. As a result, the Dodge struck the left side of the Toyota.

The Dodge was occupied by a driver and a passenger in the front seat, who were treated at the scene. The Toyota had a driver, a front seat passenger and a passenger in the back seat on the right side. The front seat passenger of the Toyota was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver, Williams, and back right passenger, Burch, were pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m. June 20.