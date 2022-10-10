Elderly man dies in Milam crash

Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions on the road, which will greatly reduce the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.

MILAM, Texas — Jerry Quinn Humphries, 76, died after driving into a ditch, Thursday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Humphries was traveling northbound around 1:30 p.m. on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway. His Ford failed to maintain a lane, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, as stated in a press release.

The truck collided with a tree and Humphries was pronounced dead on the scene, per press release.

