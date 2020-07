The accident happened early Saturday morning on I-35 near West Nugent Avenue. The victim has not yet been identified.

TEMPLE, Texas — A person is dead following an accident involving a single motorcycle that happened early Saturday morning, Temple police say.

Police closed I-35 near West Nugent Avenue while on scene of the fatal accident. The victim has not yet been identified.

It is believed the driver lost control, left the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.

All traffic was diverted until the scene was clear. No other details were available.