KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 14 early Saturday morning. They received the call around 3:37 a.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

Officials arrived to the scene finding two black males lying in the roadway on the west side of the Interstate near the Fort Hood Street exit ramp.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian, identified as 43-year-old Reggie Stamps, was walking on I-14 in the outer lane and the motorcyclist, 53-year-old Kerwin Royce Kilgore, was traveling westbound.

The weather conditions at the time of the crash was foggy and the roadway was wet.

Kilgore, who was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide, was "unable to take evasive action" and hit Stamps. Stamps was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace.

Kilgore was taken to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Justice of the Peace has ordered autopsies on both Stamps and Kilgore at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this crash and more information will be released as it becomes available.