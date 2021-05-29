DPS officials said a couple was flying in from Alvin, Texas when the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

PEARLAND, Texas — A man died after his plane landed at the Pearland Regional Airport and then crashed into an embankment along the runway, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

They said the man, who was accompanied by a woman, had arrived from Alvin, Texas just before 3 p.m. Saturday. FAA officials confirmed the plane was a PZL-104 Wilga.

"Once they touched down, it seemed to be that everything was OK," Texas DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer said. "But there was some type of malfunction. It looks like it possibly could have been the landing gear that caused the plane to go off the runaway."

The NTSB is investigating the crash Saturday of a PZL PZ04 airplane in Houston, Texas. An investigator is responding to the scene. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 30, 2021

There are ditches between the runways at the airport, and according to Standifer, the plane crashed into the high end of an embarkment. He said the plane didn't stop there, but continued to near the runaway on the opposite side of the field.

Investigators said there was severe damage to the front-end of the plane as well as the floor boards.

The man, who troopers say was piloting the aircraft, was pronounced dead. The woman managed to walk away from the crash, Standifer said. She was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Her current condition is unknown.

Officials believe the victims are husband and wife.