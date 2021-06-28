Man shot to death at AirBnB in north Harris County, deputies say

HCSO investigators said the man was found in the doorway of the house when officers arrived just after 3 a.m. Monday.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting early Monday at an AirBnB rental on the north side.

Reports of shoots fired came in about 3:10 a.m. from the 3500 block of Braewin Court, the sheriff's office said.

HCSO Lt. Cook said the victim was found in the doorway of the house when officers arrived.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

According to investigators, several people visiting from out of town were at the house. They had gone to the club earlier and brought someone back with them.

However, the circumstances behind the shooting are still unclear.

Cook said a dark-colored vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene, but it's too early in the investigation to tell whether it's involved in the case.

"We don't have a motive as to what occurred before the shooting," Cook said. "We have several people here who may have been witnesses, but we're going to wait until our investigators get here, so they can talk to them."

This is a developing story.