TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue confirmed with 6 News that a person died at Temple Lake Park Saturday evening.

Santos Soto, the spokesperson for Temple Fire and Rescue, told 6 News it happened around 7:36 p.m. at a boat loading ramp at the park.

Limited details were shared but Soto did say one individual and a boat was involved.

No other information has been released at this time.