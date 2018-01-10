Copperas Cove — The City of Copperas Cove will decide the fate of its long-awaited Highway 190 expansion project. Locals will have two more chances to influence the decision on Monday.

The project would add a median and sidewalk down the 1.2 miles of Highway 190 as it enters the city from Killeen. It was initially going to shrink the six-lane highway to four lanes instead, but the plans changed after a public outcry.

Proponents of the plan told Channel 6 it will improve highway safety in the area, and a presentation to the Copperas Cove City Council suggested the medians would better direct traffic to side streets and businesses, reducing crashes.

Many business owners and at least one councilman believe it will only make things more difficult for motorists trying to access local businesses.

Residents will be able to voice their opinion on the project Monday at the following events:

KTMPO Public Hearings and Comment Period 1

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Copperas Cove Police Department

302 East Avenue E, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522

KTMPO Public Hearings and Comment Period 2

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Central Texas Council of Governments

2180 N Main St, Belton, Texas 76513

