Large fire burns under-construction apartment complex in Rockwall County

FATE, Texas — A large fire was burning off Interstate 30 in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras at I-30 and Farm Road 551 in Fate showed a large, active fire that was burning what appeared to be a structure.

Fate city officials confirmed the burning structure was an apartment complex that was under construction. Police said no one was living in the building. While traffic along I-30 was slowed in the area, no traffic was being redirected from the highway.

No injuries were initially reported, but more information was not immediately available.

The Rockwall County Alert System confirmed it was aware of a large structure in Fate. Officials were asking people to avoid the area as crews battled the fire.

By 7:30 a.m., the fire appeared to be contained, as mostly just white smoke was visible instead of flames.

Ground video shared with WFAA by a viewer showed heavy flames and smoke earlier in the morning. Watch here: