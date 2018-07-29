WILLIAMSON COUNTY — Authorities have tracked down a toddler's parents after his father allegedly crashed a vehicle just south of Georgetown while intoxicated before fleeing the scene without the boy.

The child's parents were found with help from detectives and a follower who saw the post after officials posted photos of him online.

The mother was located first, while the father was found later and taken into custody.

The son's mother said she was unaware of what had happened. Williamson County authorities are not releasing the father's name.

