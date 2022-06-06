Father, one-year-old daughter killed in Goldthwaite after roll over crash

Texas DPS said the 20-year-old driver lost control, crashed into a tree and the car caught fire.

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is about an unrelated crash.

A 20-year-old man and his one-year-old daughter were killed early Sunday morning when the car they were in crashed into a tree and caught fire, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Luis Miguel Castillo was driving east on US 84 in Goldthwaite when for an unknown reason he hit a guardrail. The car then went down an embankment, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

DPS said both Castillo and the girl died at the scene.