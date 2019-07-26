ROBINSON, Texas — The FBI confirmed during a press conference Friday morning that one person was killed during a standoff that lasted most of the day Thursday.

Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs did not give the person's name or say why the FBI was at the home in the 700 block of Stegal Dr.

Combs said investigators would be on the scene at least through the end of the day Friday and possibly Saturday.

Combs said there were multiple buildings on the property which caused the investigation to last longer.

RELATED: Person threatens 'lethal force' against FBI, officers prompting standoff in Robinson, police say

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Robinson police said the FBI was "conducting a court-authorized operation" at the home when the person inside refused to cooperate and threatened to use 'lethal force' against officers, causing a nearly 12-hour standoff, according to police.

FBI, the Robinson Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and the fire department tried to get the person out of the home.

The standoff ended Thursday evening, but some roads were still closed Friday morning as officers continued their investigation. Only people who live in the neighborhood were allowed on the barricaded block, police said.

A bomb squad was seen leaving the neighborhood Thursday, but officials said no explosives were found. Bomb technicians from MCSO and Hazmat personnel from WFD returned to the scene Friday after "suspicious items which warranted further assessment" were found, according to the FBI.

FBI special agent Michelle Lee said the bomb squad and Hazmat crews would remain on the scene for the rest of the operation in case other items were found.

Eddie Generals, a resident who lives in the neighborhood, was nearby when gunfire started. He said having the situation unfold in his own backyard was extremely unsettling.

"You don't know what's going on. You just assume they're serving a warrant," Generals said. "Gunfire went off. Somebody was killed which is sad to hear, but why? What's going on so that it has to be that big of a deal?"

Police called it a "considerable crime scene", but it's unclear exactly why.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Body of missing Waco woman Lelia Norfus found in alley, police confirm

Waco man killed in head-on crash involving church van identified

Family searching for missing East Texas veteran